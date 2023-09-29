Over 1/2″ of Rain in St. Cloud Friday Morning, More Showers Later
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A heavy rain shower moved through the St. Cloud metro area during the morning commute on Friday.
The National Weather Service says we officially received .60 of an inch of rain (as of 9:00 a.m.)
That brings us to 2.37 inches of rain for the month so far. All but one-tenth of that rain has come since last Friday. We're still a half-inch below normal for the month.
We are still 3.28 inches of precipitation below normal for the year-to-date.
Another round of storms will develop Friday afternoon and could produce hail, gusty winds, and locally heavy rain.
Looking ahead, highs will be in the 80s through the weekend.
