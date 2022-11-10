Over 1 1/2″ Of Rain in St. Cloud this Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota got some much-needed rain this week, just ahead of a big cool down.

The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.64 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport (.42" on Tuesday, .62" on Wednesday, and .59" on Thursday).

We've now had 1.70 inches of rain for the month of November so far. We're 1.15 inches above normal. For the fall months since September 1st, we're now at 4.24 inches of rain, which is still almost two inches below normal.

And, in case you're wondering, we have had just .2" of snow so far this fall, which is about 2 1/2 inches below normal.

Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 85 percent of the state is abnormally dry. The update comes out on Thursdays, but the information is as of Tuesday, which would be before this week's rain.

As a strong cold front pushes east across Minnesota and Wisconsin Thursday, much colder air moving into the region will force temperatures to fall as the day progresses, in some locations by as many as 20 to 30 degrees. Temperatures will then continue to drop to below-freezing tonight into Friday morning.