Outdoor Movie, Parade, Laser Lights for St. Cloud Winter Festival

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An outdoor movie, ice carving, and a parade are all part of St. Cloud's new winter festival Bold & Bright.

The events start next Thursday, January 25th with a Winter Dance Party, a recreation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and the Big Bopper's final tour. The shows are at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Center. Tickets for these shows are limited, so if you want to go you should buy your tickets soon.

On Friday, January 26th is a free outdoor movie in the middle of West St. Germain Street. At 6:00 p.m. they are showing Super Mario Brothers. You should bring your own chairs and blankets.

On Saturday, January 27th there's an indoor Winter Market, curling and ice carving on St. Germain Street, and a parade starting at 5:00 p.m.

We'll have floats and vehicles all lit up, the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile will be there along with our excellent public safety vehicles.

The parade will start and end at the Lady Slipper lot, going down 7th Avenue, past the Stearns County Courthouse, and then down 8th Avenue.

Director of Downtown Planning and Development Tyler Bevier says they have about 20 units signed up so far. Following the parade, there will be a laser light show at about 7:00 p.m.

We'll have an inflatable screen projecting different images, and we'll have lasers shooting up into the sky above downtown, and that should be synched to music as well.

While it is a celebration of winter not all of the events will be outside that weekend, there's a Winter Dance Party inside the Paramount Center, live music at the Veranda Lounge, a Winter Market inside several locations, and the grand opening of the Gnarly Bard Theater.

READ RELATED ARTICLES