Oscar Mayer ‘Frankmobile’ Coming To St. Cloud

THE 'FRANKMOBILE?'

I don't know why, but there's something about seeing the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile driving down the road right next to you. Something that makes you say, "Hey! Follow that hotdog!" You know that it's going to be stopping somewhere and possibly in your own town. When is the Weinermobile going to be traveling to St. Cloud?

BEEFIER

If you didn't know, the Weinermobile is changing its name. It is now the Frankmobile because they have made some changes to their hotdogs to make them even beefier and more delicious. The Frankmobile actually travels the United States year-round, and you can follow your hotdog travels by clicking HERE anytime.

COMING TO ST CLOUD

When will the Frankmobile make a stop in St. Cloud? I'm glad you asked. The Hotdog on Wheels will be visiting us in St. Cloud on June 25th as a part of the "Touch A Truck" event with Granite City Days 'Family Fun Fest."

VISIT THE FRANKMOBILE AT 'FAMILY FUN FEST' AT LAKE GEORGE

Family Fun Fest will be held at Lake George on Sunday, June 25th in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The event will take place from 11 am until 3 pm and will include tons of summer fun.

Touch-A-Truck event- Where you'll be able to see and touch all kinds of big rigs, equipment, and more, including the Frankmobile! Yay!

Fishing

Bike Rodeo

Petting Zoo

Paddle Boats

Inflatables

Food Trucks

Yard Games

Fred Yiran African Arts

There will also be a 5K and 1K race at Lake George beginning at 8 am.

OTHER LOCATIONS

If you can't make the date to see the Frankmobile in St. Cloud, there will be lots of stops happening around the Twin Cities, and you can check out all the stops along the Frankmobile journey by clicking HERE.

