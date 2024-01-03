Organizers Postpone John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
DULUTH (WJON News) -- This winter Minnesota has seen unseasonably warm temperatures resulting in several events and activities being put on hold or canceled.
The latest is the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon along the North Shore.
Organizers announced Tuesday they are postponing the event until January 2025. The board of directors discussed pushing it back to a later date this winter but said the weather was too unpredictable to reschedule this year.
The marathon runs 300 miles from Duluth to Grand Portage John Beargrease and his brothers delivered mail between Two Harbors and Grand Marais from 1879 to 1899.
