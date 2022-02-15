The rising price of natural gas to go along with inflation and the fact that it's winter in Minnesota has caused most Minnesotans to see a large increase in their monthly energy bill. WJON listeners weighed in during our 2-Cent Tuesday program today.

Some listeners would like to see coal used more often while others encourage diversifying the types of energy sources that are used. Those sources include wind, solar, biomass, coal, nuclear and natural gas. Some listeners blame the current administration for driving up costs due to inflation and the departure from coal as a more often used source.

The topics today also included the steady trend toward electric cars. Electric vehicles were pushed hard with ads during the Super Bowl. Listeners are a bit skeptical on electric cars with concerns over price, how practical they might be because of a lack of charging stations and how long of a trip could someone go on with an electric car.

2-Cent Tuesday airs Tuesdays from 8:10-10 on WJON.