Open House Scheduled for Road Construction Project in Albany

ALBANY (WJON News) -- Stearns County plans to reconstruct a local road that runs adjacent to Interstate 94.

County Road 157 will be rebuilt in 2024 from Highway 238 in Albany to 7th Avenue Northeast in Freeport. The work will include six-foot paved shoulders, turn lanes, and improved drainage.

There's a public open house on Tuesday at Albany City Hall at 400 Railroad Avenue.

You can go anytime between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., but there is a brief presentation on the changes at 5:00 p.m.

