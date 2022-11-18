BEAUTIFUL SWEET GUS IS LOOKING FOR HIS NEW FAMILY

Last week, I visited the animals at Tri-County Humane Society and met many of the adult cats that were there looking for a home. This week, I checked the website for those cats, and ALL of them were adopted...except GUS! Gus was one of the most friendly cats I met all day, and I can't imagine how he doesn't have a home yet..but he has been at TCHS way too long, and he deserves the love that he is willing to give to his new family.

LAID BACK GUS

Gus is a very talkative kitty, very laid back has done well with other cats and dogs but hasn't spent any time with little kids, so slow introductions would be welcome. He loves catnip and toys. He is a little over a year old, and the previous owners had to surrender him because they were moving and were unable to take him with them. It's a heartbreaking story that we hope will have a happy ending for Gus.

EXTRA LOVING CARE

Gus does well using his litter box, as long as he doesn't have an infection. His stools are currently under control with a special diet, so we are looking for a family that is willing to make sure they can keep his GI tract in good shape.

The website says that his adoption fee would be waived at this time, so they can make room for more kitties. It's a win-win for the right family. This sweet kitty has years of love to give you. You can meet him today!

