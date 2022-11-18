St. John’s Prep Brings Thrill of Dungeons and Dragons to Life

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The thrill of the iconic game Dungeons & Dragons comes to life on stage this weekend.

St. John's Prep is holding their weekend performance of She Kills Monsters.

The show tells the story of Agnes Evans following the death of her sister, Tilly. Agnes finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world after finding Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook.

Sylva Bohannon plays the role of Agnes. She says the cast is very close, which translates well on stage.

I've had an incredible bond with this cast and it's been fun doing all these scenes. It's been nice having them by my side as we go through these adventures together.

Adelaide Miron plays the role of Tilly in the performance. She says just like in theater, the show allows her character to become someone else.

In the game Tilly is a big rule follower, but outside the game she has this bubbly personality and is excited her sister gets to know this part of her life. So it's really fun to act that out.

A unique aspect of this show happens behind the scenes. The productions entire light display and sound effect was created by students.

Will St. Hilaire is the Lighting Director for the show. He says from a lighting perspective, this is one of their more technical shows.

I think the show has over 150 light cues, which is the most we've ever had. This show also doubles the amount of lights we've used in pervious performances.

St. Hilaire say he and sound director Kai Kang have spent every free moment they can making sure everything works as it should.

Show times run Friday at 7:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. on the St. John's Prep campus.

Tickets for the show are $14 for adults and $9 for students.