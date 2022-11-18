Make Minnesota &#8220;Rockstar&#8221; Parent Status. How to Win with MIX!

Make Minnesota “Rockstar” Parent Status. How to Win with MIX!

Photo by Rockstar Energy via Bernick's

Doesn't every parent want to be a "Rockstar" at some point to their kid? Now we have your chance to be just that!

Get our free mobile app
Photo by Rockstar Energy via Bernick's
loading...

MIX 94-9 and Rockstar Energy Drink want to help you kick the holidays off into high gear! Here's your chance at winning an Xbox gaming packaging, that includes an Xbox Series S 512 GB All digital console and an Xbox game pass ultimate 3-month membership all valued at $350!

Simply get on over HERE to get Entered in for the Grand Prize by November 26, 2022.

PLUS, Megan and Dave-O from the Mixed-Up Morning Show, has your chance to win two cases of Rockstar Energy or a $100 Xbox gift card all week! Simply, download the MIX 94.9 FREE Mobile App,

Get our free mobile app

and Message us the word ROCKSTAR for a chance to win. *Daily winners drawn Monday, November 21, 2022 - Friday, November 25, 2022 for two cases of Rockstar Energy. PLUS, one lucky winner will get a $100 Xbox gift card, with winner being notified Monday, November 28, 2022. Be a ROCKSTAR parent this holiday with St. Cloud's Fresh Mix...MIX 94-9.

Get our free mobile app

 

CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way

 

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: Be a Minnesota Rockstar parent, Mix 949 contest, MIX 949 mobile app, Rockstar Energy and MIX contest, Rockstar Energy and Xbox, St. Cloud Rockstar Energy contest
Categories: Contests, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports