One Person Hurt In Willmar Crash
DOVRE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash near Willmar Tuesday morning.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 10:30 a.m. an SUV driven by 62-year-old Carolyn Holm of Willmar was going North on Highway 71 when it lost control, went off the road, and struck a tree.
Holm was taken to Centra Care Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Rocori Dance Team Has Strong Family Ties
- Display Lights Up Holidays In Cold Spring
- Making Connections Name Of The Game For St. John's Prep
- A Novel Idea Develops Into Passion For Retired Teacher
- New Sartell Community Ed Director Brings Diverse Skill Set To Job
- 2024 Opening Still The Goal For New Children's Museum
- Sartell Dance Showcase Packs Them In
Come Visit Richmond With Us in Pictures
Come Visit St. Joseph, Minnesota in Pictures