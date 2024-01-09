One Person Hurt In Willmar Crash

DOVRE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash near Willmar Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 10:30 a.m. an SUV driven by 62-year-old Carolyn Holm of Willmar was going North on Highway 71 when it lost control, went off the road, and struck a tree.

Holm was taken to Centra Care Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.

