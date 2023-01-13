One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Sauk Centre.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going north on Highway 71 when it collided with a pickup that was also going north.

The incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

The SUV driver, 27-year-old Mitch Greninger of Sauk Centre, was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup driver, 61-year-old Thomas Jennissen of Stanchfield, was not hurt.