One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Western Stearns County
BELGRADE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in western Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Both vehicles were going south on Highway 71 when they collided.
Sixty-year-old Wayne Bechtold of Belgrade was taken to Glenwood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Thirty-year-old Zachary Thorpe of Willmar was not hurt.
