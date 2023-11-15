One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Western Stearns County

BELGRADE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in western Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Both vehicles were going south on Highway 71 when they collided.

Get our free mobile app

Sixty-year-old Wayne Bechtold of Belgrade was taken to Glenwood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Thirty-year-old Zachary Thorpe of Willmar was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES