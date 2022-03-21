One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Todd County

STAPLES -- One person was hurt in a crash in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 10 near Staples. A semi was going west on Highway 10 while a Suburban was at a stop sign facing south on 305th Avenue. The Suburban entered the highway and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Suburban, 54-year-old Alan Meyer of Staples, was taken to Lakewood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger was not hurt.

The semi-driver and his passenger, both from Fargo, were not hurt.