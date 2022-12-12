One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Highway 27 west of Little Falls just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

A pickup driven by 70-year-old David Zimmerman of Little Falls was going west and had stopped to turn left when it was struck from behind.

The driver of the second vehicle was 24-year-old Samantha Rech of Browerville. Rech was taken to St. Gabriels Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Zimmerman was not hurt.