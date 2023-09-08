One Person Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in Wright County

OTSEGO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle collision in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday on Highway 101 in Otsego.

All three vehicles were going north when they collided.

Sixteen-year-old Hannah Konen of Andover was taken to Health Fairview Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other two drivers were not hurt.

