One Person Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in Wright County
OTSEGO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle collision in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday on Highway 101 in Otsego.
All three vehicles were going north when they collided.
Sixteen-year-old Hannah Konen of Andover was taken to Health Fairview Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The other two drivers were not hurt.
