One Person Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash in Todd County

HEWITT -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Highway 71 near Hewitt in Todd County.

Two vans and a semi were all parked northbound on Highway 71 when another semi going north on the highway collided with the parked semi causing the chain reaction crashes.

A driver of one of the vans, 56-year-old Brenda Middendorf of Sauk Centre, was taken to Tri-County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other three drivers, 58-year-old Chris Frost of New York Mills, 44-year-old Daniel Lang of Richmond, and 72-year-old Gerald Peterson of Wadena, were not hurt.