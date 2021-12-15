One Person Hurt, 6,000 Gallons of Milk Lost in Fog-Related Crash

WATKINS -- One person was hurt in a semi rollover in Watkins Wednesday morning.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of an overturned semi at the intersection of County Road 2 and 395th Street shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Authorities say the driver of the semi, 62-year-old Byron Weigelt, was going south on County Road 2 and did not see the curve at 395th Street because of the fog. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The sheriff's office says the trailer Weigelt was hauling contained around 6,000 gallons of milk that were lost in the crash.

