One MN Radio DJ Puts This ‘Bargain Website’ To The Test

Pretty much everywhere I look I see cool gadgets and items for inexpensive pricing with an App for Temu...Pronounced Tee - Moo. I thought I would check it out the other day and see just what I might be able to get for my money. I was pleasantly surprised with the price I paid, and the quality of the items I received, so I thought I would share my experience with you.

First, I downloaded the TEMU App. I was able to spin for a discount and received a 75% discount on my first order. Okay. I'm in.

I assumed that the package wouldn't arrive in a timely manner, but after about 2 weeks, all of the items I ordered arrived in the same package. One of the items ordered was refunded to me, as it apparently is out of stock.

Here are the purchases I made. The total of my bill should have been $52.96 but I actually only paid $22.21 with shipping, tax, and all.

STYLISH PONYTAIL HAT $4.34

I thought this was sort of unique; a woven hat with a hole in the top for people who wear ponytails. I guess if I really wanted one, I would probably pay up to $15 for a hat like this; so paying $4.34 was a steal.

3-PIECE ELECTRIC CLEANING SET $5.78

Okay. I didn't fully read the details on this purchase; or if I did, I didn't realize that I wasn't getting the electric part that these pieces attach to. Apparently, you plug these into your drill and clean away. Would I have made the purchase knowing I had to plug them into a drill? No. Am I upset that I paid $6? Not really; and YES...I will try this. It sounds fun.

LARGE SILICONE SPONGE HOLDER $4.04

If you come to my house, you will always see that I have one of these under my soap just to keep my granite counter dry. The thing I like about THIS one is that there is a simple place for the water to drain back into the sink. Will I need it? I don't know. But maybe. Would I have bought this at the store? I doubt I would be looking for this, but if it was under $4, I believe it's worth the price.

WASHABLE REUSABLE PODDY PAD - $6.78

The one item I was probably most impressed with and happy to pay under $7 for, was the washable reusable doggy poddy pad. My little dog has a little problem, and I can't keep diapers on her; so this is my option. I put paper poddy pads all over my bedroom floor.

As you can see, the poddy pad looks a lot better, and I like the size of it. I would like to buy about 5 more of these to completely cover my floor. I was very happy to pay under $7 for this because I've seen them listed for $40 or more.

SUMMARY

Overall, I feel that paying under $23 for all of these items was a pretty darn good deal. I'm happy with the purchases. Will I go back to Temu for anything that is a serious purchase? Hmmmm. I'm not sure yet; but if you are looking for simple household things that you don't want to spend a ton on, it definitely met the price for what I expected.

