State Patrol Crash Totals Saturday, Sunday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We didn't get a lot of snow, but there was enough of the white stuff to cause problems on the roads.

The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says the Twin Cities officially had four-tenths of an inch of snow on Saturday night. Before the change over to snow, there was some light freezing rain as well.

Here in the tri-county area, the Benton County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that the county's highway department was sending out the trucks to sand and salt the roads on Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says statewide from 4:00 p.m. Saturday through 1:30 p.m. Sunday they responded to 114 crashes. There were 19 injuries in those crashes, but none were serious. There were no fatalities.

There were another 66 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch. One semi jackknifed as well.

For the rest of this week, the National Weather Service says conditions will improve Sunday night through Tuesday with diminishing winds and a mix of sun and clouds but continued cool conditions. Warmer and dry weather is then expected during the latter half of the week.

