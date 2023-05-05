One Hurt in Semi Vs Tractor Crash Near St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when a semi and a tractor crashed Thursday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff's office says it happened on County Road 2 near County Road 139 in St. Joseph Township just before 1:00 p.m.

A semi, driven by 62-year-old Kevin Lang of Richmond, was following a tractor and manure spreader driven by 55-year-old Delbert Bechtold of St. Joseph.

The sheriff's office says both vehicles were traveling south when Bechtold went to turn left into a farm field. At the same time, Lang went to pass the tractor and collided with the back of the manure spreader.

Mayo Ambulance brought Lang to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Bechtold was not hurt.

