Omar Re-Introduces ‘End Child Poverty’ Act

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJON News) - Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has reintroduced a bill that would send families a check for $393 per month for every child they have under the age of 18.

Claiming the United States has one of the highest child poverty rates in the developed world, Omar joined Rashida Tlaib from Michigan and Jesus Garcia from Illinois in reintroducing the End Child Poverty Act.

The act would allow the Social Security Administration to make a payment of $393 per child per month to every family in America. The payment would remain in place from birth until the child turns 18. The program would not include a financial test for receiving the benefit.

The new benefit would replace the Child Tax Credit and the child provisions of the Earned Income Tax Credit.

The United States currently has an estimated 77 million children that would qualify for this benefit.

The People’s Poverty Project estimates the change would cut child poverty by 64%.

Republicans hold a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and have indicated they’re unlikely to support the bill.

