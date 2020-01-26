OKC Thunder Strike Down Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost their ninth straight game on Saturday when they played host to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Wolves fell behind in the opening quarter, 28-22. Minnesota rallied in the second, outscoring OKC 26-24 to close the gap to 52-48 at the half.

In the third quarter, Thunder struck at the Target Center as the visitors blew away the home team 39-24. Trailing 91-72 entering the fourth quarter, Minnesota managed to make up 10 points of their deficit, but it was not enough to give them the win. The Wolves lost again, 113-104.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 37 points and eight rebounds. Andrew Wiggins netted 22 points, Keita Bates-Drop 11, and Robert Covington and Shabazz Napier each added 10.

The Wolves fall to 15-31 and will host the Sacramento Kings on Monday.