Oil Change Company Planning New Location in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new place to get your oil changed is coming to Division Street in St. Cloud.

During the St. Cloud City Council meeting Monday the council will be asked to approve the final plat for a new building in the parking lot of the Westgate Shopping Center at 2690 Division Street. That is the shopping center that has Lunds & Byerly's, Planet Fitness, and Pawn America.

The proposed plat creates a .4 acre parcel in the northwest corner of the parking lot for a free-standing commercial building. The applicants say the building will become a Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

The company has one other location in St. Cloud at 4035 2nd Street South.