Offering Places for All Ages to Enjoy Sober, Safe Music Venues

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local non-profit is working to bring a venue to the area specifically for younger musicians.

Project 37 is an off-shoot of the Independent Music Collaborative. They have a mission to provide safe and sober spaces for all ages to perform music but specifically are focused on the younger generation that can't go to bars.

Co-Director Cameron Brandon says they've been fortunate to be able to host events at several local establishments - like various coffee shops - so far.

But we're really looking for our own permanent space, eventually. We would like to have a space that was inspired by the Java Joint and Java Z, stuff like that. So people have a place to come after school and on weekends and hang out for a little bit and have music.

A few years ago they did have a place in mind in downtown St. Cloud but that fell through.

Project 37 has set up a GoFundME page, they are working on getting some grants including through the Central Minnesota Arts Board, and they ask for donations during their events. But, he says the reality is they are still a ways away from having their own space.

