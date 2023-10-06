NWS: Tornado Confirmed in Wright Co. Sept. 29th

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is confirming Friday that there was a brief tornado touchdown in Wright County last Friday, September 29th.

They say shortly before 10:00 p.m. the tornado touched down just south of the intersection of County Road 14 and 30th Street Southeast in the southeast part of Wright County.

There were also several areas of non-tornadic wind in the nearby area.

The tornado tracked northeast and uprooted or broke about 100 trees, mostly on one farmstead.

The tornado was rated an EF0 with a maximum wind speed of 85 miles an hour.

It was on the ground for 0.68 miles and its maximum width was 25 yards.

