The St. Cloud Rox will enter the Northwoods League All Star break with a league-best 34-13 overall record and tie atop the Great Plains Division second half standings with a 9-5 record.

SUNDAY'S GAME

The Rox fell in their final game before the All Star break on Sunday, falling 9-1 to the Mankato MoonDogs in a game that was much closer than the final score would indicate, Mankato plated six runs in the top of the ninth inning to widen the gap.

Cayden Gaskin got the Rox on the board in the bottom of the ninth with an RBI double, but that was all the St. Cloud offense could muster on a hot night in front of 1,433 fans at Joe Faber Field.

Hunter Day allowed two runs on six hits with one strikeout in five innings for work for the Rox, while three Mankato pitchers combined to hold St. Cloud batters to just seven hits while striking out eight batters.

I THINK WE SHOULD TAKE A BREAK

The Rox will send five players to this week's Northwoods League All Star game in Madison. St. Cloud will return to action with a home game against Mankato on Friday night.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports. The Northwoods League's regular season runs through August 9th, with the playoffs beginning on August 10th.

The Rox have already clinched a postseason spot by winning the Great Plains West Division's first half title.