Norsemen Earn Game One Win, Wild Take Fourth Straight Victory

The St. Cloud Norsemen opened up their playoff run with a win over Bismarck, and the Minnesota Wild notched their fourth straight win at home against Seattle on Friday. On Saturday, the St. Cloud State, St. John's, St. Ben's baseball and softball teams, and SCTCC baseball team are expected to play doubleheaders, meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins are set to face the White Sox in game two of the weekend series, and the Timberwolves will host the Memphis Grizzlies for game four of the first round.

RECAPS:

- The Norsemen earned a 4-1 win over the Bismarck Bobcats to open up the Division Semi-Finals in the NAHL Robertson Cup. Blake Perbix led all scorers with two goals for St. Cloud. Tomas Bolo made 23 saves and allowed one goal in the win. The teams will play a best of five series. Puck drop for game two is set for Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

- The Wild earned their fourth straight win with a 6-3 beat down of the Seattle Kraken. Minnesota trailed 2-1 after the opening period but netted five goals in the second. Joel Eriksson Ek led all scorers with two goals. The Wild improve to 50-21-7. As the regular season continues to wind down, Minnesota has just four games remaining. They will head to Nashville to face the Predators (44-28-5) on Sunday. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

PREVIEWS:

- The SCSU baseball team (25-10) will face Bemidji State University (5-29) on the road in a doubleheader on Saturday. The Huskies are 30-8 against the Beavers since 2010. First pitch is set for noon.

- The SCSU softball team (26-15) is set to host the University of Sioux Falls (17-19) in a doubleheader at Selke Field Saturday afternoon. The teams last met in February at the Kelly Laas Memorial Tournament when St. Cloud earned a 7-5 win. Game one is set to begin at 1:00 p.m.

- The SJU baseball team (16-14) will host Macalester (8-15) in a doubleheader at Becker Park. The Johnnies are 39-10 against the Scots since 1997. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m.

- The CSB softball team (21-4) will travel to St. Paul to face St. Kate's (17-11) in a doubleheader. Since 1986, the Bennies are 56-16 against the Wildcats. Game one is set to start at

- The SCTCC baseball team (11-6) will host Anoka-Ramsey Community College (17-10) in a doubleheader Saturday. Game one is scheduled to begin at noon.

- The Timberwolves will look to tie things back up when they host Memphis in game four of the round one best-of-seven playoff series Saturday night. Minnesota earned a win in game one, failed to keep up in game two, blew a 26-point lead in game three, and now trails the Grizzlies 1-2. Pre-game coverage starts at 8:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 in game one on Friday and will host game two on Saturday. The Twins are currently 6-8 overall, while Chicago is 6-7. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

