Norsemen Drop Game Two, Bennies and Johnnies Close Regular Season

The St. Cloud State University softball team saw their season come to an end with a loss to Augustana, the Norsemen got routed in game two against the Bruins, and the Twins dropped a close one to Cleveland on Saturday. On Sunday, the St. John's baseball and St. Ben's softball teams will play their final games of the regular season with doubleheaders against MIAC opponents.

RECAPS:

- The Huskies fell 4-3 to Augustana in the NSIC Tournament semifinal game that was pushed to Saturday after four innings on Friday. The Vikings came out swinging with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. Sydney Trees hit a solo home run for SCSU in the third and Maggie Fitzgerald hit a two-run homer in the fourth to give St. Cloud a 3-2 lead at the break. When play resumed in the fifth inning, the Augies scored a run to tie. Neither team scored in the two innings after that, sending the game into an eighth frame. SCSU could not get anything going offensively, but Augustana hit an RBI single with bases loaded in the bottom of the innings to secure the win. The Huskies end the season 34-20 overall and 16-20 NSIC. UMD shut out the Vikings 9-0 on Saturday afternoon to earn the NSIC title and the automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament.

- The Norsemen were blown out 6-1 on the road in game two of the Division Finals against Austin on Saturday. The Bruins scored two goals each of the three periods. Tyler Dysart netted the lone goal of the game for St. Cloud in the third to avoid the shutout. Ethan Dahlmeir made six saves and allowed two goals, and Tomas Bolo made 16 saves and allowed three goals. The series is now tied 1-1. The teams will head to St. Cloud for two games next weekend. The first is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 p.m.

- The Twins fell to Cleveland 4-3 on the road Saturday night. After three scoreless innings, the Guardians got on the board with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Max Kepler closed the gap for Minnesota with a two-run homer in the sixth, and Carlos Correa tied it up 3-3 with a solo home run in the seventh, but Steven Kwan hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to give Cleveland the walk-off win. Sonny Gray threw six strikeouts and allowed four hits and three runs through five innings. The Twins fall to 19-15 and the Guardians improve to 15-18. The series is now tied 1-1 and will be decided in the third and final game on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 11:30 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

PREVIEWS:

- The Johnnies (22-13, 13-5) will visit Augsburg (8-22, 5-12) to close out the regular season with a doubleheader on Saturday. St. John's has already secured a spot in next week's MIAC Tournament.SJU is 86-50 against the Auggies dating back to 1929 and has won the last six matchups dating back to 2019. St. John's is riding a four-game winning streak, while Augsburg has dropped their last two. First pitch for game one is set for 1:00 p.m.

- The no. 19 Bennies (24-6, 15-5 MIAC) will face St. Mary's (20-16, 12-8) in their final doubleheader of the regular season. CSB leads the series 41-33 dating back to 1980. The Bennies have won the last 11 straight matchups. St. Ben's has also already locked up a spot in the MIAC Tournament which begins Thursday. Game one is set for 1:00 p.m. in Winona.

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C.