Normal for Minnesota, Others Think These Things are Weird

Minnesota. It's the state where if you are not from here, you may think it's always cold and snowy. I remember working for a company that called places in the South. I would often hear this question "Do y'all ever get rid of your snow"? I would just think REALLY?? But I suppose if you have never been here, and all you see on the news is cold weather information from Minnesota, you may think that is true. When it's hot and humid here, that's not really news worthy to places other than here. People who are not aware of our "extreme" weather changes should have come up here this past Summer. Wowza!

Anyway, there are a few other things that are pretty distinct for us here in Minnesota. These are just a few of them, there are probably a lot more.

WE GO OUTSIDE IN A BLIZZARD

Where else would you do that? Other cities shut down with just a couple inches of snow. Even if there is a foot or more, we still usually make it where we need to go. It might take a bit longer, but we'll get there.

HOTDISH

Yeah, say no more. We have that here.

CARIBOU

When everyone else in the world is drinking Starbucks, we have Caribou. We have Starbucks too, but Caribou- that's a Minnesota thing.

HOCKEY

We are the state of hockey. Yes, other places have that too, but we choose to go out and play in negative temperatures. We're tough like that. Just bundle up!

START CAR MIDDAY

We take some time to run outside and start our cars in the midday (or in the middle of the night) just to make sure they start again later when we will need them.

MEAT RAFFLE

We go to a bar just to raffle off meat. But, I will say that the "brat fry" in Wisconsin is a bit weird.

UNIQUE LANGUAGE

Skol, You betcha, oh, fer (insert cute, funny, or some other adjective) Uff da, ope

DUCK DUCK GREY DUCK

When I was a kid I had no idea there was a duck duck goose. I thought this was totally normal. WRONG!

NATURE'S COOLER

Take advantage of your surroundings. You don't necessarily need a cooler in the winter. Just put your beer outside in the snow. Perfect.

40 DEGREES IS WARM

When you are coming out of a constant near zero or below zero weather pattern, when it hits 40 people think it's 80. Minnesotans will break out the shorts and tanks. Even with some snow still around. "It's warm"! It's all about perspective.

DRIVE ON LAKES

Yep, when it's winter in Minnesota we will drive, walk and play sports as well as fish on frozen lakes. That's normal, right?

This is just a few. I'm sure there are more...

