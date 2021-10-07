NWS: Parade of Storms Over the Next Week

UNDATED -- A few showers are possible Thursday across Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota, but a parade of three larger systems are expected over the next week.

On Saturday the rain will be most likely in northern Minnesota, with a marginal risk for severe storms in western Minnesota. A few storms may contain large hail and damaging wind.

On Monday and Tuesday, the rain will be most likely in southern Minnesota.

On Wednesday and next Thursday, rain is likely across the entire region. This system is expected to be the strongest.

National Weather Service

The National Weather Service says confidence is high that these three systems will develop but the exact track they take may change.

