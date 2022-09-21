Nominations Being Accepted for Public Safety Awards

Nominations Being Accepted for Public Safety Awards

Sarah Mueller, WJON

ST. CLOUD -- The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation is accepting nominations for their Public Safety Awards.

The awards recognizes the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties in Minnesota, and other advocates of public safety in the St. Cloud region.

Get our free mobile app

The foundations two awards include:

Department or Team of the Year - recognizes a team or department for their outstanding performance and dedication to their community. This may reflect a single incident, unique problem-solving, or long-term commitment to the people they serve. This award is open to all EMS, fire and law enforcement departments that serve Benton, Sherburne or Stearns counties.

Outstanding Contribution to Public Safety - recognizes first responders, individuals, groups, community organizations or partners who have demonstrated exceptional support of and/or contribution to public safety in the greater St. Cloud region.

The deadline for nominations is on October 7th by 5:00 p.m.

The awards will be presented at the First Responder Appreciation Dinner on October 28th.

LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports