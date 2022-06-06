After two years off due to the pandemic, Waite Park's annual Family Fun Fest celebration starts today with the medallion hunt and pickle-ball.

This year's theme is The Ocean Is Calling.

No Animals or Alcohol may be brought into Community Park.

Monday, June 6

Medallion Hunt: Clues will be posted daily at 8:20 am on www.wpfamilyfunfest.com on the gov’t channel 181 and at City Hall. Prize awarded at Community Park on Friday night at 5:30 p.m.

Pickle Ball Open House: 6 pm - 8 pm at the Rivers Edge Pickle Ball Courts. Free event with paddles, balls, and instruction provided.

Tuesday, June 7

Disc Golf Hawaiian Doubles Event: Registration: 5 pm, Draw for Partners: 5:45 pm, Tee off: 6 pm at the Rivers Edge Disc Golf Course. Players are invited to wear their best Hawaiian shirts. Fee: $7.

Wednesday, June 8 (Kids Day)

Library Kids Day Program: 11 am story story-time atCommunity Park Pavilion.

Boy Scouts selling hot dogs & pop for $1.00 at Community Park Pavilion.

Inflatables : Noon to 6pm at Community Park Pavilion.

: Noon to 6pm at Community Park Pavilion. Kids Project Build: Word burning projects for kids from 12:30 to 2:30 PM at Community Park Pavilion.

Free Train Tours: 1 to 5 pm at the STARail Museum (201 3rd St N). Hook up with railroad history! Come tour the historic caboose.

Bike Rodeo: 2 to 5 pm at Waite Park City Hall. Bike safety check and a free helmet while supplies last.

Cookie Decorating: 3 to 4 pm at the Community Park Pavilion. Cookies, frosting & sprinkles! Kids get to decorate their own cookie!

Craft Make & Take: 3:30 to 4:30 pm at the Community Park Pavilion.

Kiddie Parade: Registration 5:15 pm, Parade at 5:45 pm from Waite Park City Hall to Community Park.

Movie in the Park: 6 to 8 pm at Community Park Pavilion. Movie is Disney's 'Moana.'

Thursday, June 9

City-wide Garage Sale: 8 am to 5 pm.

8 am to 5 pm. Plant Sale: 8 am to 5 pm at the covered picnic area behind City Hall (19 13th Ave N).

8 am to 5 pm at the covered picnic area behind City Hall (19 13th Ave N). Waite Park Friends of the Library Book Sale: 9 am to 5 pm at Al Ringsmuth Library (253 5th Ave N).

9 am to 5 pm at Al Ringsmuth Library (253 5th Ave N). Martin Marietta Quarry Tours: Tickets are $1 at the bus pickup site at the fenced grassy parking lot south of the new Waite Park Public Works facility. Entrance is off County Rd 137/7th St S. Free Hotdog, Chips, and Water served at the quarry.

Free Train Tours: 1 to 5 pm at the STARail Museum (201 3rd St N).

1 to 5 pm at the STARail Museum (201 3rd St N). Inflatables: Community Park form 5 to 9 pm.

Community Park form 5 to 9 pm. Food & Beer Vendors: at Community Park from 4 to 10 pm.

at Community Park from 4 to 10 pm. Girl Scout Food Drive: in Community Part starting at 6:15 pm.

Family Fun Fest Grand Parade: 6:30 pm. Parade Route: Waite Park Library (5th Ave & 3rd St N) to 1st St N, to 13th Ave N ending at Community Park.

Music in the Park: Community Park from 6:30 to 6:30 pm and again from 7:30 to 10:30 pm featuring The Honeybadgers.

Friday, June 10

Food & Beer Vendors: at Community Park from 4 to 10 pm.

at Community Park from 4 to 10 pm. Car Show: Community Park from 4:30 to 10 pm.

Medallion Hunt Winner Announcement: Community Park at 5:30 pm.

Music in the Park: Community Park from 6:30 to 10 pm featuring Stone Road.