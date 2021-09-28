Nitro Rallycross Coming to ERX Motor Park This Weekend

Some of the world's best rallycross drivers will descend on Elk River's ERX Motor Park this weekend for two full days of racing.

This weekend, ERX Motor Park in Elk River hosts the second stop of the 2021 Nitro Rallycross circuit. Fresh off opening weekend at Utah Motorsports Campus, some of the world's best rallycross drivers descend on Minnesota this Saturday and Sunday October 2 and 3 to race it out at the Midwest's premier motorsports and event facility.

"Created in 2018 by motorsports icon Travis Pastrana and the innovators of Nitro Circus as part of Nitro World Games, Nitro Rallycross has successfully transformed rallycross and injected new life into the sport," shares ERX Motor Park. "With its innovative, purpose-built track designs - featuring the largest jumps in rally, banked turns, and more lines for close head-to-head competition - Nitro Rallycross creates exhilarating, thrill-packed racing unlike anything seen before. All in all, its groundbreaking custom-built course designs, featuring multiple line choices, tabletop jumps, and massive gap jumps, create unrivaled racing excitement."

The two-day schedule for Saturday and Sunday is as follows:

Saturday, October 2:

12 p.m.: Doors Open to Public

12:15 - 12:30 p.m.: SxS Heats

12:30 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.: NRX Next Heats

12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.: Supercar Practice 2

1:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.: NRX Next LCQ

1:30 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. Supercar Solo Qualifying

2:30 p.m.: – 2:45 p.m.: NRX Next Final

2:45vp.m. – 3 p.m.: NRX Next Podium Presentation/Media Availability

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Supercar Battle Brackets

5 p.m. - 5:30pm: Supercar Autograph Session

Sunday, October 3:

12 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Doors Open to Public

1:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.: SxS Timed Practice

1:45 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.: NRX Next Timed Practice

2:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: SxS Heats

2:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.: NRX Next Heats

2:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.: Supercar Heats

3:20 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: NRX Next LCQ

3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Supercar Semifinals

4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.: Happy Hour-ish

4:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Supercar LCQ

5 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.: SxS Final

5:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: NRX Next Final

5:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.: Supercar Pre-Show

5:45pm – 6 p.m: Supercar Final

6 p.m. – 6:10 p.m.: Supercar Winners /On Track Broadcast Availability

6:15 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. : Supercar Podium/Media Availability

6:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.: After Party in the Paddock with Live Show Interviews

Tickets range from $33 for two-day standing room only General Admission to $205 for premium seating, premium amenities and cash bar; tickets can be purchased here. ERX Motor Park is also looking for volunteers to serve in the VIP area, staff tent, as event volunteers, credential volunteers, media volunteers and competition volunteers.

Interested volunteers should register here.

