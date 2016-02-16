MINNEAPOLIS -- In just five months the Minnesota Vikings will officially call U.S. Bank Stadium home.

Dave Mansell with Mortenson Construction says they're about 90 percent completed with the stadium.

"We're right on track where we want to be to support our completion and be finished on time," says Mansell.

During the next several months crews will be finalizing the electrical work, sound system, and adding additional seating.

About 1400 workers grind day after day to get the stadium ready for the season opener. However Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority Chair Michele Kelm-Helgen says they have already been booking other events at the stadium.

"We are busy, I mean there are days where we have contracts for all six of our club suites in places. It's just phenomenal," says Kelm-Helgen.

The stadium also adds some new features like a fantasy football lounge for a better fan experience. As well as club suites with retractable walls and the five retractable glass doors on the outside of the stadium.

"You will be able to look right at downtown unobstructed once they doors swing open," says Mansell.

"The league doesn't have a policy on something like this. They have one for retractable roofs, but I would assume they will establish a rule where we have to make a decision to open these doors an hour before kickoff," says Executive Vice President of the Minnesota Vikings Lester Bagley .

It's estimated at about $1-million a day to construct the stadium and hopes are to have it completed by July.