New Transportation App for Families in SR-R School District

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- With school starting in a few weeks, the superintendent of the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district Brad Bergstrom has a reminder for parents.

He says they have transitioned to a new transportation app and the old one you had been using will no longer work. The new app is called Traversa Ride 360 .

The app allows parents to know where the bus is, so it tracks it via GPS to know where it is. The previous app that we used had that but its functionality really left a little to be desired.

Bergstrom says it is much more user-friendly than the old app they were using.

If a route changes, for example, a student moves into the district and needs transportation and gets added to a route, it notifies everybody on that route that there's a change in the pick-up times.

Bergstrom says especially on cold or rainy days knowing exactly when the bus is going to arrive is important.

Teacher in-service days for the staff begin on Monday, August 28th.

The first day of school for the students begins on Tuesday, September 5th with staggered start days depending on your grade level.

