New Rox Field Manager David Bellamy [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud Rox announced a change in leadership Thursday, with two-year assistant David Bellamy taking over the manager job from Rox fixture Augie Rodriguez.

Bellamy joined WJON to discuss his feelings on the promotion, the influence Augie Rodriguez had on him the last two seasons, why he decided to get into coaching and what kind of culture he hopes to implement during his tenure.

