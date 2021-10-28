New Program Gives Guitars to Veterans, Teaches them to Play

ST. CLOUD -- There is a new program in St. Cloud that teaches veterans how to play the guitar.

St. Cloud Stand Down spokesman Bob Behrens says thanks to a donation from the St. Augusta American Legion they were able to buy 10 guitars to start the program Guitar Heroes: Restoring Strength Through Music.

It's a good program for PTSD anxiety recovery. A good program for veterans to get together and intermingle and get to know each other.

Behrens says they have two people that will be teaching the veterans guitar lessons over a 10-week session, and then once the sessions are over the veterans will get to keep their guitar.

Behrens says besides the 10 guitars they bought, they had a couple more donated to the program, and a few veterans that signed up already have their own.

He says St. Cloud Stand Down expects this to be an ongoing program and when this first 10-week session is over they'll start again with a new group of veterans.

