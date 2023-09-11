New “Onionhead’s Revenge” at MOA, starts this Weekend

This new Halloween attraction at the Mall of America will open this Friday and run through Halloween - October 31sThe theme is "Onionhead's Revenge". There are different levels of the event.

We do have some tickets to give away. Just listen for your chance to win.

ORIGINAL STORY FROM JUNE:

Do you like to be scared? Thrilled? A place where "nightmares become reality"? Then this experience is for you.

Get our free mobile app

Mall of America in Bloomington announced that this year will be a different type of Halloween event than what they have been in the past. They are saying that they have teamed up with a haunted attractions company called "American Monsters" to put on a 45,000 square foot event for people who love Halloween and everything it stands for.

According to Blooloop.com:

This will include scare actors, elaborate sets and everything that someone who loves Halloween will be expecting and will not disappoint.

There will also be some refreshments that will include some "creepy cocktails and freaky foods". Great. Not sure what that means, but liquid courage might help in this situation if you are kind of a wuss like me.

The idea of this is a story driven Halloween attraction

The event will run from September 15th (this Friday) through Halloween, Octoer 31st.

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories