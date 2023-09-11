After Big Jump, Gas Prices Should Start Falling Again this Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 35.8 cents in the past week, averaging $3.98 a gallon.

The national average price of gas has risen 1.6 cents, averaging $3.79.

Gas Buddy says this is some good news hit hard by the recent price spike at the pump. They say gas prices should start to level off and even decline by mid-week.

With most of the nation switching back to cheaper winter gasoline blends on Saturday, we should see more price decreases for most of the nation in the weeks ahead, barring any further refinery disruptions or hurricanes.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.42 per gallon.

