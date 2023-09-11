Minnesota DJ Asks: Do You Remember What You Were Doing On 9/11?

DO YOU REMEMBER...

Today is not a normal day, and it never will be 'just another day.' It's hard for me to fathom that there are so many people that weren't even alive yet when the Twin Towers were taken down many years ago, but I can remember where I was, and what I was doing; and the mass confusion in those hours following the event.

I WAS AT WORK...

I was working at a radio station in West Liberty, Kentucky at the time. I believe I had just arrived at work around 8:45 a.m. that day, as I was in a production room, with no one else around and wasn't watching for the newswire.

When I emerged from the production room, I think it was a little after 9 a.m. I went over to the newswire to see what was wrong with it, because it wouldn't stop printing... and proceeded to read what was happening. Message after message was coming in.

At first, I had no plans of making any special remarks or reports as a plane had crashed into the towers. I thought it must be a plane crash' tragic of course, but I didn't expect it to be an attack on the U.S. More and more information kept coming across the wire.

DISBELIEF

I remember finding a small TV in the back and trying to run back and forth to see what was going on. I remember people calling us for information and being angry that we weren't broadcasting it, but I didn't know what to say. I couldn't give any opinion and it was something that really couldn't be explained...YET.

IT ALL CAME BACK...

Last night I was watching an episode of '60 Minutes', and they played some footage that I've actually never seen before. It was footage from a videographer, and he was telling his story, of what was happening. You can watch it by clicking HERE. It's amazing how it brought back so many memories of fear; This man didn't know what was going on either. What's happening? Are we going to be bombed again? Will there be a nuclear war? Who's behind this? How many people are lost? Again...What's happening?

IN A SONG...

Alan Jackson sings a song called, "Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turnin'). That song describes the feelings I had and how thankful I am for every day that I have with the people I care about.

9/11 isn't something I WANT to remember. I wish it had never happened; but as with other tragic things that happen all around us, I hope we can show compassion for those that experienced this tragedy first-hand, and for those who have lost loved ones.

Where were you when the world stopped turning?

