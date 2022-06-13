The world's first nail painting manicure robot is now ready for customers to use inside the Chanhassen Target in Minnesota. If this robot does what it says it does and works correctly, it will give you a flawless manicure in 10 minutes for just $10.

This new addition to the Chanhassen store is a collaboration with Clockwork, a company that designs robots that liberate people from everyday mundane tasks.

We exist to free people through smart automation— changing the way they work, how they spend their time, and where they find peace of mind.

According to the Clockwork website, the average woman spends 3,120 minutes a year on her nails. This robot is aimed at getting your next paint job done in 10.

The collaboration with Target is aimed at people who are out running errands and want to accomplish another task as well by getting an affordable manicure.

To use the machine, you do need to book an appointment online. You pick the time and date that works for you, fill out basic information like name and email, and pre-pay for the service. Check out a TikTok of someone getting it done below:

I think this is really cool and futuristic. I can't see this robot taking away from actual nail techs business as it is just polish. If you want that full acrylic set you're still going to have to go to your favorite salon. But this is a cool new option if you need a fast new coat of paint.

