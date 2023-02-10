New Homes Planned for Sauk Rapids Development

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Two dozen new single-family homes could be built in Sauk Rapids, thanks in part to an incentive program.

The developer of Windsor Estates will ask the city council for a Planned Unit Development on Monday night.

The request is to complete the 2nd phase of the development. The first phase was originally platted 17 years ago, with 24 single-family homes. The second phase will add 24 more homes.

Back in September, the city council approved an incentive program to help create more new homes, specifically in Windsor Estates, along with Park View Estates and Autumn Ridge. The city and Benton County have partnered to give developers $15,000 per lot because the city is running low on single-family lots with only about 45 available right now.