New Hobby Farm 100 Acre Homestead Opens to Public in Princeton

A new hobby farm experience recently opened in Princeton, MN for seasonal fun.

If you've ever entertained the idea of having your own hobby farm but weren't sure if it was a commitment you (or your significant other!) were ready to make, here's your chance to dip your toes into an authentic homestead experience. One Hundred Acre Homestead is a new hobby farm in Princeton, MN that offers you the opportunity to learn about and experience first-hand the homestead lifestyle!

"We are a unique venue, in the Northwest Metro of Minnesota, where individuals and families can enjoy land, animals and activities," reads 100 Acre Homestead's website. "Our passion is exposure and education to/in organic hobby-farming; including how to get started, what to know before beginning, the space required and a glimpse into everyday operations."

Farm activities to participate in include feeding animals, gathering eggs, picking pumpkins, enjoying hay bale rides and barrel train rides. Scheduled events include sack races, rock painting, pumpkin painting and wheel barrow races; coming activities include an obstacle course, corn pit and hay bale tower. Food trucks will also be on-site as scheduled.

"Come for an hour or for the whole day," reads the website, "we promise you will leave with a smile on your face."

Get our free mobile app

One Hundred Acre Homestead is open to the public weekends (Saturday and Sunday) through October 24 as well as Thursday and Friday October 21 and 22. See the full list of dates here. Tickets are available by day pass, season pass, for school field trips and by private event. Follow 100 Acre Homestead on Facebook and Instagram.

Annandale Alpaca Farm Opens Doors for Annual Tour Event

10th Annual Butterfly Release Honors Lost Loved Ones in St. Cloud