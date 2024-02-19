New Faces Appointed in St. Cloud Area School District

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Starting in July, there will be some new faces in the administration of the St. Cloud Area School District.

Beginning July 1st:

Sascha Hansen will be the new principal of North Junior High. Ms. Hansen joined the St. Cloud Area School District in 2022 and has served as the Assistant Principal of North Junior High for the past two years.

Becky Estrada will become the new principal at South Junior High. Since 2015, Ms. Estrada has served as the Assistant Principal at both Apollo Senior High and Discovery Community School as well as the Principal of Discovery Community School and Madison Elementary.

Meredith Boucher will move from Clearwater Elementary to become the new principal at Madison Elementary School. Ms. Boucher brings 17 years of experience as a math teacher and academic coach, as well as an administrative Intern at Talahi Community School and Assistant Principal at Madison Elementary School. She has been serving as the Principal of Clearview Elementary School for the past four years.

In other news, Kate Flynn will continue as the Interim Director of Early Childhood Education for another year.

