New Crisis Navigation Phone Line Available in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota Mental Health is now offering a confidential phoneline in partnership with the United Way to connect people in St. Cloud with mental health and substance abuse care.

Director of Crisis Services Shannon Link says it is a non-emergency line that can take the confusing aspect out of getting care.

Someone might have a desire to have therapy services but they are not sure where to start. Maybe they are experiencing depression or anxiety. We have first-hand knowledge of who in the St. Cloud area is accepting new patients and what types of insurance they take.

Link says the crisis navigator will give callers the contacts for resources that are available in St. Cloud. She also follows up a few weeks later to make sure they were able to make the appointments and get the help they need.

Link says right now the phone line is only able to help residents of St. Cloud, but they hope to expand the service to cover the four-county area in the future.

The number is (320) 252-5010, extension 2306.

