New Cop Arrives in Big Lake

Photo: Big Lake PD - Facebook

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - There’s a new officer on the streets in Big Lake.

K-9 Ranger is an almost one-year-old German Sheppard mix that has just arrived on the force.

Assigned to Officer Tyler Hecht, Ranger will begin training soon to get certified in police work.

Ranger replaces K-9 Bruno, who died of a medical condition last October.

