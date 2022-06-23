New ‘Brewers Lounge’ at Bad Habit Brewing Now Available [PHOTOS]

ST. JOSEPH -- The brand new "Brewers Lounge" at Bad Habit Brewing Company in downtown St. Joseph is ready for business. The event space is part of the brewery's recently completed expansion that includes a new production area and storage space.

The space has already hosted a couple of retirement parties, a birthday party, and a graduation party.

Owner Aaron Rieland

The Brewers lounge is available for private events and includes its own bar, bathrooms, and patio. You'll also be able to choose which beers you want on tap. There is room for 80 people inside with seating for another 50 out on the patio.

Owner Aaron Rieland says they'll also use the new space to host special events for customers too.

Starting in July we're going to open this up on Tuesdays. We're going to have some special events in here for Bad Habit customers and the general public.

The new production space allows Bad Habit to brew more beer. Rieland says last year they produced about 750 barrels of beer, now that will double to about 1,500 barrels. He says they'll have more varieties as well as a bigger supply of some of their top sellers.

They are also installing a new canning line for 12 and 16-ounce cans although they haven't decided when they'll start selling the smaller containers.

In Minnesota, breweries have always been able to see 64-ounce growlers and 25-ounce crowlers for off sale. With the recent law change, they are now also allowed to sell 16-ounce and 12-ounce cans, however, they can only sell up to one gallon per person per day in those sizes.

Rieland says the continued support of the local community is appreciated.

People just love to support local businesses and we're able to do stuff like this because people keep coming back and we have great customers.

Bad Habit Brewing opened in its first location about 6 1/2 years ago with 1,800 square feet. Now, with the expansion complete, they have 13,000 square feet of space and everything is self-contained with all the storage space on site.

