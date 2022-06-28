New Bike Route Needs New Name

ST. PAUL -- A new bike route from Moorhead to St. Cloud needs a new name.

U.S. Bicycle Route 20 is a new 188-mile bike path connecting Moorhead and St. Cloud.

Now, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for the public to vote to name it. MnDOT has narrowed the list to six potential names that highlight the features of the route.

The finalists:

Glacial Lakes Bicycle Route

Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route

MiddleSota Bicycle Route

Rivers to Prairies Bicycle Route

Towns and Fields Bicycle Route

To vote for your favorite, click here.