New Assistant Principal Named for Pleasantview Elementary

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Pleastantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids has a new assistant principal.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board has approved the hiring of Brenten Magee. His official start date will be on August 1st.

Magee began his career as a Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School Community Psych Intern. He then went on to the Behavioral Interventionist at Talahi Community School in St. Cloud, and then the Dean of Students at St. Cloud Tech High School. Most recently he was the Dean of Students at Burnsville High School.

